Sophie Cunningham Gets Clear About Dating Preferences

Sophie Cunningham has done a fantastic job upping her profile over the past year. Some of this is owed to her being traded to the Indiana Fever last February, but much of it is because she has capitalized on her proximity to global icon Caitlin Clark by being active on social media and polarizing, both on and off the basketball court.

One aspect of this is Cunningham seemingly being present at many of the biggest events in sports. For example, Cunningham was present at the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles this past weekend, where she was interacting with fans and doing various interviews.

Sophie Cunningham Gets Honest About Dating Red Flags

Cunningham's willingness to answer any questions and her candor when doing so always make for an entertaining watch. And this was the case once again when she spoke about her dating red flags with Complex.

When Cunningham was asked whether it's a reg flag for someone to always have their phone on Do Not Disturb, she said, "Ehh, no. It's fine," per a video from the @complexsports Instagram account.

She was then asked the same thing for a guy having a girl as a best friend, and she said, "I feel like that's kind of a red flag."

The third question was whether it's a red flag if a guy always puts his phone facedown. Cunningham said, "I feel like, yeah, Red flag."

Next was whether a guy taking two hours to respond is a red flag, and she said, "Yeah, no. Like always? Then, no. Move on."

"[He] never texts you first," came next, to which Cunningham responded, "red flag" with no hesitation. After that, the prospect of someone always saying they were sleeping or taking a nap as an excuse, to which she said, "No. Red flag. Excuses."

Finally, the last question was whether they don't plan dates first. "Reg flag. These are all horrible. Why would anyone date any of these types of men? Absolutely not. I don't have time for that. Nope. You gave me no green flags!"

Cunningham is right in saying that many of these preferences should be prerequisites in dating. At least the 29-year-old has a clear idea of what and who she doesn't want.

