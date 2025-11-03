Sophie Cunningham Goes Viral for Sydney Sweeney Body Comment

Love her or hate her, no women's basketball fan can deny that Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has a knack for making headlines.

Cunningham's stardom has skyrocketed to an impressive degree in 2025, which is partially a byproduct of her playing for the Fever alongside global icon Caitlin Clark. But it's not like every Fever player automatically becomes a household name just because of their proximity to No. 22. Cunningham has, however, largely because of how shrewd she is in marketing herself and generating interest.

Whether it's slamming an opponent to the ground in defense of Clark (like she did with Conneecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon earlier this year) to securing awesome brand partnerships (like the one with Adidas that she promoted through a social media post on November 2, or saying something provocative and polarizing on her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham deserves a lot of credit for ensuring she's top of mind.

And she managed to remain top of mind in a hilarious (and self-deprecating way) on Sunday.

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Cracks Self-Deprecating Sydney Sweeney Body Joke

Cunningham made an appearance at the NASCAR Cup Series' event in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 2. It was a star-studded affair, and Cunningham caught up with A-list actress Sydney Sweeney at one point during the event.

These two iconic blondes snapped a photo together. And Cunningham posted the photo on X afterwards with the caption, "one of us forgot our t*** at home 😜 @sydney_sweeney".

one of us forgot our tits at home 😜 @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/tcwK2VqtEh — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 2, 2025

This post has gone viral, amassing over 440,000 views in less than seven hours. It should come as no surprise that this photo caught attention, given that fans always love to see a WNBA star linking up with a mainstream celebrity in any form or medium. And given that Cunningham couldn't help but drop a comment comparing her and Sweeney's bodies (which is another great example of her recognizing how to maximize attention), this post was always going to make waves.

Perhaps Cunningham can convince Sweeney to show up to a Fever game next season. Then again, there's a chance that Cunningham might not even be playing for Indiana in 2026, given that she (and just about every other WNBA veteran) is going to be a free agent this offseason.

Fever fans certainly want Cunningham to come back to their team, and she has also stated publicly that she'd be open to a reunion. Doing so would certainly be good for her superstardom.

