Sophie Cunningham Highlights 4 'Key' WNBA Offseason Moves

As soon as the WNBA league office and the players' association agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement about a month ago, it was understood that the ensuing few weeks were going to be hectic.

Not only did the league have to pack what's usually several months of offseason events into just a few weeks, but this was exacerbated by the fact that over 100 league veterans were entering free agency. Therefore, as soon as the WNBA free agency period opened, the league's landscape was shifting daily with each move announced.

While free agency did live up to its chaotic expectations, the biggest move made was actually a trade, when the Chicago Sky traded superstar forward Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In addition to that, all the moves that the Dallas Wings made — including drafting Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft — to improve their roster has been an interesting story to follow.

Sophie Cunningham Cites 4 WNBA Teams With Scary Rosters Heading Into 2026 Season

Atlanta and Dallas' moves, combined with what two other teams have done, have caught Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham's attention, which was conveyed in an April 20 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast.

When speaking about the most notable moves in the WNBA offseason, Reese's trade from Chicago to Atlanta was mentioned. In response, Cunningham said, "[The Dream] are looking good. Atlanta is looking tough. Very tough. That's a good move."

Cunningham's co-host, West Wilson. then asked which teams scare her the most this season. She said, "Angel going down there just adds another to Atlanta. And they're already very, very good. So they're looking great. New York got Satou [Sabally], and I'm not kidding, their roster, on average, I'd say is like 6'2" and a half, 6'3". That's insane. Like, they're all freaking huge."

Cunningham later added, "I think that the key [offseason moves] would be Angel to Atlanta, Dallas really stacked their roster and looked pretty freaking good, Rickea to Chicago was huge, and then Satou to New York. That just makes them even bigger and better."

There's no doubt that the Chicago Sky are much improved (even after trading Reese) and the New York Liberty's roster looks as ferocious as ever after bringing Satou Sabally on board.

Of course, Cunningham didn't mention her own Fever squad, which is also looking lethal. And all of these teams being in good shape is a great sign for the upcoming season.