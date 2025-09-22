Sophie Cunningham Offers 'Ugly Fishes' Dating Advice Amid Fever Playoff Run

The Indiana Fever jumped to a 1-0 advantage over the Las Vegas Aces in their WNBA Semifinals series after producing an impressive 89-73 victory on the Aces' home court on September 21.

This means that the Fever are on a three-game postseason winning streak after initially losing to the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of their first-round series. It's clear that after months of having to deal with different rotations because of constant injuries, Indiana has finally found its groove and chemistry on both ends of the court with the active roster they have.

Not to mention that these players are getting a ton of support from their injured teammates, including superstars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. As enjoyable as watching Indiana on the court has been for fans, they've also gotten a lot of pleasure out of seeing how enthusiastically and unconditionally these injured players have been propping up those who can compete.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrate from the bench Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And it seems that Cunningham is trying to prop some of her fans up, as well — at least when it comes to giving them dating advice.

Sophie Cunningham Offers Dating Advice In Podcast Episode

Cunningham has capitalized on her newfound star power since joining Indiana by increasing her presence on social media and in pop culture. An example of this is by her starting a new podcast called Show Me Something.

While Cunningham and her co-host, West Wilson, spend a lot of time talking about the WNBA and the Fever on the show, they also broach non-basketball topics. And this duo waded into the murky waters of relationship advice in their September 19 episode.

"This is coming from girl-to-girl, we have all been with the football player who has a good vibe and takes us somewhere, and we think that's it's so cute and fun. Don't do it. Don't do it! Make him chase you," Cunningham said.

"There are plenty of other fish in the sea. You do not need to be competing with other little ugly fishes," she added. Wilson then noted that he agreed with Sophie's stance, adding that the guy will come back if you give him less attention.

Cunningham later added, "You'll know the difference between a good, genuine guy, and like, a football player who's being a h**."

We can always count on @sophaller to come with some REAL dating advice pic.twitter.com/qqliPLrGrS — Show Me Something (@ShowMe_Pod) September 22, 2025

It sounds like Cunningham might have been hurt by football players in the past. Still, this is solid dating advice that whichever fan asked them about this would be wise to follow.

