Sophie Cunningham Questions WNBA's Postgame Handshake Halt

Despite them having many obvious similarities, those who follow both the NBA and the WNBA know that these leagues could not be more different in many ways.

One of the more distinct differences seems to be how opposing teams interact during and after games. While both leagues are extremely competitive when the action is underway, NBA stars always seem to be buddy-buddy with their opponents during dead balls and other pauses in the action. And after games, there are prolonged handshakes, conversations between competitors, and even the occasional jersey swap.

The same can't be said for the WNBA. While there might be brief exchanges between friends and former teammates on the court, almost every player keeps it professional and doesn't engage with their opponent during the four quarters. And while cordial conversations occur after games, the WNBA doesn't have any of the formal handshake lines that the NBA has.

Sophie Cunningham Baffled By Lack of WNBA Postgame Handshakes

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham addressed the WNBA not having a postgame handshake practice during an October 14 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"I don't know why we don't shake hands [after WNBA games] anymore," Cunningham said. "I think COVID kind of stopped all that."

Cunningham's co-host West Wilson then added, "It's probably because they know there's people like you in those lines. And if you have s*** with somebody, you're gonna throw them a 'bow right in the ribs."

"All right, then. Here's my thing to that: If you're gonna talk s***, then back it up," Cunningham added. "Then you have nothing to worry about... But a lot of those people, who do that, they can't back it up. Shaking hands, it's cool and whatnot, but no one means it."

Cunningham did go on to confirm that everybody on each team's starting lineup shakes hands or otherwise acknowledges each other before the game begins, but this is nothing more than a mere formality.

West Wilson then asked ChatGPT whether there's any reason why the WNBA doesn't shake hands after games, and the answer didn't offer much in terms of clarity.

It's hard to imagine that postgame handshakes will be making a comeback in the WNBA anytime soon, if only because they seem pretty unnecessary. And given the criticism the NBA has received for being too friendly in recent years, perhaps this is for the best in the eyes of fans.

