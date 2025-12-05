Sophie Cunningham Reveals Caitlin Clark’s Reaction to Project B Recruiting Push

On November 25, news broke that Sophie Cunningham would be joining the Project B women's basketball league for its inaugural season, which is set to launch in the fall of 2026.

In an X post from the new league after Cunningham's announcement, she is quoted as saying, "Excited to join Project B’s athlete roster as they launch a new chapter in women’s basketball. Our game is exploding in popularity, and I’m all in on carrying that momentum forward in any way I can, both at home in the US and beyond."

The league will consist of five-on-five games, will feature six, 11-player teams, and is set to take place during the WNBA offseason so that it doesn't interfere with the WNBA (although it will interfere with the Unrivaled three-on-three league once both are underway next year).

Cunningham is just one of many WNBA standouts who have announced their intention to play in the league. Some of the others are her 2025 Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, 10-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, 2023 WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd, and six-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas.

Of course, if Project B really wanted to make waves and get the sports world talking, the best way to do so would be to lure Cunningham's Fever teammate Caitlin Clark to the league. However, there is no indication that Clark intends to take part in Project B right now, even though she'd be getting a massive bag in order to do so.

Sophie Cunningham Admits Caitlin Clark Project B Recruiting Pitch

During a December 4 episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham admitted that she has tried to convince Clark to take her talents to Project B.

"This [league] offers a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money. And that's why people are, like, moving towards this," Cunningham said of Project B. She later added, "Here's the thing: All these leagues are great. But if you don't have the W[NBA], you don't have the platform. So you don't have the eyes, you don't have the recognition."

Her co-host, West Wilson, then jokingly said, "That's right, Caitlin Clark! You have the W!"

"I tried to get [Clark] to play in this [league], and she was like, 'No!'" Cunningham then said.

It sounds like Clark wasn't too keen on taking part in Project B along with Cunningham next year. But that doesn't mean she won't be open to it in the future.

