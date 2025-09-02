Sophie Cunningham's Bikini Knee Brace Dance Video Goes Viral

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has quickly become one of the most famous and recognizable players in the sport of women's basketball.

While those who have followed the WNBA over the past several years knew that Cunningham had been a key part of the Phoenix Mercury's roster (and run to the 2021 WNBA Finals), her coming to the Fever and becoming close friends with superstar Caitlin Clark turned her into one of the league's more popular players.

Then Cunningham came to Clark's defense during a June game against the Connecticut Sun, when she grabbed and threw Jacy Sheldon to the ground a short time after Sheldon and Clark had a brief shoving match. This display went extremely viral and skyrocketed Cunningham to a whole new level of stardom.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) watch from the bench during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And given that Cunningham is shrewd, she has a great understanding of how to capitalize on this stardom, turning it into more attention and revenue. One example of this is her starting her own podcast, which typically releases new episodes every Tuesday. Another example is by often commenting on Clark's social media posts (and vice versa).

And Cunningham has also found other ways to catch and keep attention on the internet.

Sophie Cunningham Goes Viral for Dance Video in Knee Brace and Bikini

Sophie Cunningham is sidelined for the rest of this WNBA season because she suffered a torn MCL in her right knee during the Fever's August 17 game. As a result, Cunningham had surgery on her knee two Fridays ago and is now wearing a knee brace.

But she didn't let this knee brace keep her from posting a video of her dancing in a bikini while lip-syncing the song, “I Think I Like You Better When You're Gone” by Reneé Rapp.

The post has since gone viral on several different social media channels, with the X account @HaterReport_ posting it on September 1 with the caption, "Sophie Cunningham still making Tik Toks in a bikini and a knee brace. She unstoppable 😂".

Sophie Cunningham still making Tik Toks in a bikini and a knee brace. She unstoppable 😂pic.twitter.com/R1pPM8Ojzd — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 2, 2025

Cunningham isn't with the Fever while they face off against her former team in her old stomping grounds on Tuesday. However, she will surely be locked into Tuesday's game, given the implications it will have on her team's WNBA playoff positioning.

While Cunningham is going to be an unrestricted free agent after this 2025 WNBA season (as will almost every single other WNBA veteran who's not on a rookie contract), it's hard to imagine she'll want to sign anywhere else than Indiana, given how the past year has treated her.

