Sophie Cunningham's Sister Rips 'Pathetic' WNBA Amid Knee Injury in Fever-Sun Game

The Indiana Fever's injury-plagued 2025 season appears to have gotten even worse on August 17, as star guard Sophie Cunningham has suffered a knee injury during the team's game against the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever were on defense in the second quarter when Cunningham came over to help stop Sun player Bria Hartley from driving into the paint. Harley then passed the ball once Cunningham arrived and then fell to the ground, seemingly landing on Cunningham's right leg while going to the ground.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cunningham, clearly in a lot of pain right away, then clutched her knee and hobbled around the baseline before going to the ground. After a foul was called on the next possession, the Fever coaching staff and roster ran over to Cunningham (who was on the opposite baseline) to support her. She ultimately was taken to the locker room.

There hasn't been an update on what happened to Cunningham aside from the Fever announcing that it was, in fact, a knee injury and that she would not be returning to the game.

Sophie Cunningham heads to the locker room after this Hartley pass and crash on her right leg. Oh my god 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZTTPYnhkTs — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) August 17, 2025

Sophie Cunningham's Sister Lindsey Calls WNBA Out After Knee Injury

Cunningham has become a fan favorite for being willing to speak her mind. This was shown of late when she called out WNBA referees for the whistles they were giving to Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers when the Fever faced them on August 12.

While it's unknown whether Cunningham was fined for these comments, she has certainly been fined for some of her past comments. And this seems to have irked Cunningham's big sister, Lindsey (who also played college basketball at the University of Missouri), which was conveyed in a scathing X post in the wake of what happened to Cunningham on Sunday.

".@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you . @sophaller 🙏🏼❤️," Lindsey Cunningham wrote.

.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you .@sophaller 🙏🏼❤️ — Lindsey Cunningham (@Lbreezzyy) August 17, 2025

Cunningham is within her rights to feel frustrated. While there was probably nothing the referees could have done to stop this injury from happening, their not calling a foul while Cunningham was being hounded for a loose ball she secured is turning heads on social media. In fact, Cunningham actually received a technical foul for her role in the mix-up.

Refs really hate Sophie Cunningham pic.twitter.com/E0rnmWHJxx — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) August 17, 2025

The bottom line is that Cunningham being sidelined with a potentially serious injury is the last thing the Fever need right now.

Recommended Reading: