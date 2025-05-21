Sophie Cunningham Saddened by 'Untrue' Accusations of Affair with Mercury CEO
In a recent lawsuit against the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise, Gene Traylor, a Suns employee and former director of safety, security, and risk management, alleged that Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham (who played for the Phoenix Mercury from 2018-2024) had an affair with married Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein.
The initial lawsuit, which was first reported by ESPN, cited "allegations of discrimination, harassment and retaliation" by a current employee of the Phoenix Suns. The lawsuit, "is the fourth filed against the Suns by a current or former member of the organization in the past seven months."
According to a May 20 article from the New York Post, "Traylor is quoted in the lawsuit as having overheard that a colleague had been telling people that the married Bartelstein," had been having an affair with Cunningham.
Despite there being no credible sourcing behind this claim, Traylor's accusation spread like wildfire on social media. And in the aforementioned New York Post article, Suns senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch called out attorney Sheree Wright, who is one of two lawyers representing Traylor in the lawsuit, for what were called "entirely false and morally reprehensible" reports and claims included in the lawsuit.
After the Fever's May 21 practice, Cunningham issued a statement about these accusations.
"I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Taylor, someone I do not know and have never met. Let be me clear his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful," Cunningham wrote in the statement.
"I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women they they can do or be anything they dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court.
"To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with any press inquiry. In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print," she continued.
"I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and my fans," Cunningham concluded.
It's a shame that Cunningham was subject to these allegations, along with how media outlets reported on the alleged affair with no other evidence than one person's hearsay.