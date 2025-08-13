Sophie Cunningham Shreds 'Annoying' Paige Bueckers Whistle After Fever-Wings Game

The Dallas Wings headed to the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on August 12 and stole an impressive 81-80 win, thus improving their record to 9-24 in the 2025 WNBA regular season.

Star rookie guard Paige Bueckers finished the game with 16 points on 6 of 19 shooting from the field, which included her going 4 of 4 on free throws. She spent much of the game getting guarded by Fever wing Sophie Cunningham — who made it clear during the game that she was not happy about the officiating that took place.

Cunningham's Frustrating Defensive Game Against Bueckers

Cunningham was guarding Bueckers with about a minute remaining in the second quarter. In an attempt to free herself from Cunningham's defense, Bueckers gave her a slight shove, which sent Cunningham backwards. A whistle was blown, but the foul call was on Cunningham.

The Fever standout was incredulous, and after watching the replay on the arena's jumbotron, she screamed, "Goddammit!" before play resumed.

And that wasn't the only time Cunningham was called for a foul on Bueckers, as she also received a flagrant for being in Bueckers' landing space after she took a three pointer at another point in the contest.

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Whistle Paige Bueckers Receives

As if Cunningham hadn't already made her referee-related anger apparent, she expressed further frustration about the calls that Bueckers received on Tuesday night during an August 13 edition of her Show Me Something podcast with West Wilson.

"Oh, that's good," Cunningham said when told that she held Bueckers to 6 of 19 shooting in the game. When asked whether it was part of the game plan to get Bueckers out of rhythm, Cunningham added, "Yeah, kinda. Her and a girl named Maddy, they went off. And so they were the ones we had to stop.

"But like, I love Paige to death. Do not get me wrong, I think she's a hell of a player, and would love to play with her one day. But those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night," Cunningham added.

"Like, you literally couldn't touch her. Couldn't touch her. And that s*** is so annoying to me. And if you're gonna do that, give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency," she added.

Cunningham and her head coach, Stephanie White, are on the same page because White also called out a double standard regarding how Tuesday's game was officiated when speaking with the media after the game.

