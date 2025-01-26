South Carolina Apologizes to Flau'jae Johnson for DJ's Song Choice During LSU Game
While the LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball game on January 24 delivered in terms of action on the court, controversy occurred in the game's aftermath.
During the fourth quarter of the game (which South Carolina ended up winning), South Carolina's DJ (who goes by DJ T.O.) played a song called "Cut Friends" by the musician Camoflauge.
Camoflauge is the musician nickname of Jason Johnson, who is the father of LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson. Jason Johnson was murdered in 2003.
The DJ deciding to play this song did not sit well with Flau'jae, who made her feelings clear in a January 25 X post that showed a screenshot of the DJ's initial reaction to someone mentioning the song choice that wrote, "I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that".
The DJ has since offered an apology on her own X account. And on Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball X account delivered their own apology.
"We are addressing Friday night's inappropriate in-game song selection and subsequent Instagram post by the DJ who is hired to work our women's basketball games. Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau'jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans. Conference rivalries and passionate fan bases should only serve to enhance sports, not be used to target individual players personally. We regret that it came to that in our venue after a game that saw both teams capture the level of national attention that women's basketball has earned, and we apologize to Flau'jae, her family and LSU," the post wrote.
"As a result of her actions, DJ T.O. will be suspended for the next women's basketball home game, and we will meet with her to provide further education on our expectations of her in the future," it added.
Props to South Carolina's program for speaking out about this situation when they did.