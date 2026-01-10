South Carolina Fans Scrutinize Kim Mulkey's MiLaysia Fulwiley Comment

MiLaysia Fulwiley is one of the most entertaining players in women's college basketball. That is due to her electric style of play on the court. But she has also drawn a lot of attention in other ways, including her decision to transfer from South Carolina to rival LSU.

Fulwiley's role while playing under Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was the subject of much debate, with some observers wondering whether Staley was too rigid in dealing with Fulwiley's penchant for off-the-cuff creativity.

This is why a comment Fulwiley's current coach Kim Mulkey relayed has turned heads.

The Tigers snapped a two-game losing skid against Georgia on Thursday and afterwards Mulkey was asked about Fulwiley's defense.

"MiLaysia made a great point when I talked to her about that and I want you to hear what she said, because it was like 'wow' moment for me," Mulkey stated.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey after Georgia win, says MiLaysia Fulwiley is still learning to play disciplined late in games. #LSUWBB #LSU @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/bOD9FdSyCr — CHAMPSIDE (@theCHAMPSIDE) January 9, 2026

"You can't take away what she does offensively so what you try to do is make her understand the value defensively is as important if not more important than what you do offensively, especially late in the games. And her response, very respectfully, is coach do you realize in my years in college I've never been in a game late. I'm never on the floor late to try to help a team win a ball game," Mulkey continued.

"So it's my job to continue to teach, to make her get better, to make her understand the value of I can't sub you offense, defense, we need you to do both. But what a powerful comment when she said coach I'm going to get better."

South Carolina Fans Dispute Mulkey's Fulwiley Remark

The spirit of Mulkey's remark actually sums up Fulwiley's college career thus far. The idea that she needs to improve other aspects of her game and dial back risk-taking is what Staley was also trying to develop, while letting her play through mistakes is what many felt was needed. But the literal truth of what Mulkey relayed has come under dispute from South Carolina supporters.

"Now listen… I love lay but she know lol," wrote @Achievement_4.

While @Gamecock_Alum11 said, "Somebody lying! The proof is in her game tape from the last two seasons!"

@MuffinMcgraw added, "She was in late against Maryland, UConn, LSU multiple times, Tennessee, Notre Dame and in the National Championship game! It’s all in the footage! Don’t lie like that"

She was in late against Maryland, UConn, LSU multiple times, Tennessee, Notre Dame and in the National Championship game! It’s all in the footage! Don’t lie like that pic.twitter.com/i42h7Somqo — Muffin🦋 (@MuffinMcgraw) January 9, 2026

"Glad we have video evidence of this blatant damn lie… like I’m tryna still like and support Fulwiley from afar, but what we NOT gon do, is lie on Dawn Staley!!!!," said @WhatMuffThinks

"Either Coach Mulkey lied or MiLaysia lied." added @LUVYCC

MiLaysia Fulwiley played the final 2:31 of South Carolina's Sweet 16 win over Maryland last year, entering the game when the Gamecocks were down a point.



She also played the final 6:57 of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Vanderbilt.



Just two examples that came to mind. https://t.co/Yqr2VJQnpo — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) January 9, 2026

Others recalled Fulwiley being in a game late against Mulkey's own LSU team.

MiLaysia “late in ball game” beating her team’s ass. pic.twitter.com/uOWyOwBF7P — KingHym (@Kinghym79) January 9, 2026

Now, why are yall lying? I’ve witnessed Milaysia in the game, late, for South Carolina numerous times. Even against your team, Kim Mulkey.



I mean why lie when the truth is on film for us all to see? https://t.co/z2cQvotaeB — AlixX (@Ayy_Queen) January 9, 2026

The bottom line is Fulwiley's potential will continue to captivate fans, with her change of scenery only stirring the pot of the rivalry between South Carolina and LSU. And it will certainly be interesting to see how she continues to grow playing for Mulkey.

In the meantime, fans on both sides will surely have plenty to say.

Now wait a minute…she said what?? https://t.co/GEW2LP5oWz — Amanda (@KungPHupanda08) January 9, 2026

