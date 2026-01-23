South Carolina Recruit Jerzy Robinson Stands by Claim She Could Beat NBA Stars

South Carolina recruit Jerzy Robinson is certainly not lacking in confidence. The 5-star prospect from Sierra Canyon is one of the top ranked players in the class of 2026 and will be joining Dawn Staley's program upon completion of her high school career.

But even though Robinson hasn't taken the floor in college yet, she is already talking a big game—all the way up to the NBA level.

Robinson once boldly claimed she could beat Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and she took that sentiment a step further in a social video with SportsCenter NEXT.

In fact, she made it apparent what her answers would be before even being asked.

"To clear this up, I don't care who it is, I'm with me," Robinson stated before she was tossed a list of names and asked if she could best them in one-on-one competition.

Those names included Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark. And to all queries the answer was consistent.

"Yes."

Jerzy Robinson is standing on business 😤 pic.twitter.com/wysdy9ZsyE — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 22, 2026

Robinson did pause for a second at the thought of taking on Victor Wembanyama however.

"Wemby gonna be hard, but yes. Same thing I said with Ant [Edwards], 11-10."

The literal content of her remarks aside, it is likely Gamecocks fans appreciate her moxie in making them.

Robinson's Stance Comes on Heels of Boys vs WNBA Team Discourse

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before a game Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oddly enough, Robinson's comments come on the heels of similar subject matter making waves on social media.

A'ja Wilson made headlines by playfully telling New York Knicks standout Josh Hart she could best him in a one-on-one contest and Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham also recently weighed in on Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets asserting that the best 8th grade boys high school players could beat a WNBA team.

While Cunningham ultimately agreed with Porter, her overall point on the subject was this:

"This is my personal opinion. But if you are a professional football player, basketball player, really any sport... If you're in that elite level group, yeah, you should be able to beat the girls. I'm not surprised by that. I just don't get why it's continuing to get brought up," Cunninghsam said on her Show Me Something podcast.

Cunningham is correct that it is not a debate worth having. However, as Robinson put it, any true hooper can't be lacking in self belief—so it stands to reason her confidence will be well received upon arriving at South Carolina.

