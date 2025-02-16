South Carolina Star Admits Gamecocks Got 'Punked' by UConn After Brutal Defeat
One of the most stunning results of the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season occurred on Sunday as the No. 4 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks were routed by the No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies on their home court by a score of 87-58.
This defeat snapped a 71-game win streak for South Carolina at their home stadium. While the Huskies undoubtedly produced the best performance on their season to this point, South Carolina often looked hapless on both ends and couldn't find any consistent rhythm amid the beat down.
Gamecocks star guard and projected first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Te-Hina Paopao finished the game with 10 points on 3-11 shooting to go along with 2 assists in 29 minutes played. She spoke with the media after the contest ended and was honest about what occurred on the court.
"We just got punked today. It was very much embarrassing," Paopao is quoted saying in an X post from South Carolina beat writer Alan Cole.
After the third quarter, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said of her team, "We just have to get tougher. I think all of our habits are showing up at the wrong time, and you can't do that against a team like UConn.
"They got it going on. They're shooting the ball extremely well, they're defending us, we're taking bad shots and they're making us pay for it. All the above doesn't equal to getting a win," she continued.
This marks the first time South Carolina has lost three games in the regular season since their 2020-21 campaign.