South Carolina Star Chloe Kitts Shuts Down Final Four Ticket Requests
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is facing the Texas Longhorns for the fourth and final time this NCAA season on April 4, when the two teams face off in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks currently hold a 2-1 edge over the Longhorns, with their most recent victory being a blowout during the SEC Conference Tournament championship game. However, all past bets are off when the lights are brightest, and the lights don't get brighter in college basketball than the Final Four.
South Carolina might not have reached this point without Chloe Kitts, who has arguably been their most consistent player in the postseason. This was shown when she won MVP of the aforementioned SEC Conference Tournament after averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game throughout.
Kitts spoke with the media on April 3. And at one point, she sent a clear message about the number of Final Four ticket requests she has been receiving.
"A lot of people," Kitts said when asked about Final Four ticket requests, per an X post from WACH Fox's Matt Dowell. Kitts is from Oviedo, Florida, which is about two hours away from Tampa, where the Final Four is taking place.
"But I only get six tickets, so they have to find their own," Kitts then added with a laugh.
It sounds like many of Kitts' hometown fans will need to watch her compete in Friday's Final Four from the comfort of their own homes.