Women's Fastbreak On SI

South Carolina Star Chloe Kitts Shuts Down Final Four Ticket Requests

South Carolina Gamecocks standout Chloe Kitts didn't mince words when addressing the Final Four ticket requests she has been receiving.

Grant Young

Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) during warm ups against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) during warm ups against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is facing the Texas Longhorns for the fourth and final time this NCAA season on April 4, when the two teams face off in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks currently hold a 2-1 edge over the Longhorns, with their most recent victory being a blowout during the SEC Conference Tournament championship game. However, all past bets are off when the lights are brightest, and the lights don't get brighter in college basketball than the Final Four.

South Carolina might not have reached this point without Chloe Kitts, who has arguably been their most consistent player in the postseason. This was shown when she won MVP of the aforementioned SEC Conference Tournament after averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game throughout.

Kitts spoke with the media on April 3. And at one point, she sent a clear message about the number of Final Four ticket requests she has been receiving.

"A lot of people," Kitts said when asked about Final Four ticket requests, per an X post from WACH Fox's Matt Dowell. Kitts is from Oviedo, Florida, which is about two hours away from Tampa, where the Final Four is taking place.

"But I only get six tickets, so they have to find their own," Kitts then added with a laugh.

It sounds like many of Kitts' hometown fans will need to watch her compete in Friday's Final Four from the comfort of their own homes.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News