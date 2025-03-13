South Carolina Star Joyce Edwards Picks Indiana Fever to Win 2025 WNBA Championship
While the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team prides itself on having an exceedingly deep and talented roster, one player who has stuck out from the pack this year is freshman forward Joyce Edwards.
Edwards was the No. 3 overall recruit in ESPN's 2024 class, and didn't take long to showcase why during her first college season. She has worked her way into Dawn Staley's rotation and provided valuable minutes off of the bench.
Of course, the Gamecocks have a rich history of top-tier forwards and centers going on to be lottery picks in the WNBA. Recent examples of this is with 2024 WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson (who was the No. 1 pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft), Indiana Fever Aliyah Boston (who was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft), and Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (who was the No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft).
Edwards still has several seasons before she's WNBA Draft eligible. However, that didn't keep her from conveying who she believes will win the 2025 WNBA Championship — and her answer may surprise some.
During an interview with WSLAM that was posted on X March 13, Edwards was asked, "Who will win the 2025 WNBA Finals?"
"I want to say the Aces again, but it's a lot of moves. The league is so different now," the 19-year-old answered.
"Maybe Indiana will sneak in there."
Fever fans must be loving this Gamecocks star calling their team out as likely to make a 2025 WNBA Championship run.