South Carolina Women's Basketball Star Ashlyn Watkins Arrested on Assault, Kidnapping Charges
South Carolina women's basketball player Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping on Saturday.
According to the initial report by WTLX in Columbia, warrants filed by the police state Watkins assaulted the alleged victim by "forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her." This is in the midst of the incident that occurred at a student housing center on South Carolina's campus.
The kidnapping charge apparently stems from accusations that Watkins grabbed the victim and prevented her from leaving the premises. That was until she got away and pulled a fire alarm, which led to the arrival of authorities. The victim was treated for non life threatening injuries.
Additional reports indicate Watkins had a bond hearing Saturday afternoon, with a trial date set for October. She was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
Watkins is heading into her third season with South Carolina. She averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore while helping the team win a national championship. South Carolina went 38-0 and defeated Iowa to claim a second title in three seasons, the first undefeated year for the program since 2016.
Watkins herself became known for dunking in game. She was the first player in Gamecocks women's basketball history to do so in her freshman season and added another in her sophomore campaign.
A spokesman for the University told outlets they were aware of the developing situation and were continuing to gather more information.