Sparks Coach Addresses Rickea Jackson Missing Games for Personal Reasons
The 2025 WNBA season has been a strange one for Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson. In fact, Jackson's standing with the team has been interesting ever since Kelsey Plum joined the team via trade in late January, given that her and Jackson play the same position.
What's for sure is that Jackson (who was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft) has not had the season she was hoping for at this point. She's currently averaging 7 points per game, which is down from her 13.4 points per game mark as a rookie. She also has been coming off the bench of late and scored 0 points in 12 minutes in the most recent game she played in, which was May 27 against the Atlanta Dream.
Jackson hasn't been active since that contest, missing her team's last two games because of what have only been called "personal" reasons.
This has led to a lot of speculation on social media about what Jackson might be dealing with, and whether these consecutive absences suggest the star is feeling disgruntled with her team.
Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts addressed Jackson missing their team's past two games when speaking with the media on June 1.
"In response to Rickea, Rickea is a big part of our organization and our team. And she's taking personal time, and we support her. And we're excited to get her back when she's ready to be back," Roberts said, per an X post from John W. Davis of the Long Beach Press-Telegram.
This story will certainly be something to monitor in the coming days and weeks.