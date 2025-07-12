Sparks Coach Shares Positive Update on Cameron Brink's WNBA Return from ACL Injury

Los Angeles Sparks standout and No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL during her team's June 18, 2024 game against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink was driving to the basket before seeming to slip on the floor, falling awkwardly to the ground. It quickly became clear that she was in pain and was eventually helped off the court while favoring her left leg.

News broke soon after this that Brink did indeed tear her ACL, which ended not only her 2024 WNBA season but her opportunity to compete for Team USA's 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics, which she had made the roster for.

Fast forward nearly 13 months, and Brink has still not returned to the court. This has made many women's basketball fans wonder why she still isn't back, given that the majority of players who suffer ACL injuries manage to return in about a year.

However, it seems that Brink is nearing her return, which Sparks coach Lynne Roberts conveyed when speaking with the media on July 12.

"She's coming back. It's gonna take time, we all need to have patience with that... It's hard to just jump in and hit the ground running where you left," Roberts said, per an X post from John W. Davis. "It's gonna take her some time. And I'm fine with that, we're gonna give her that."

"Hopefully we get her back by the end of this month, we'll see when it actually is," she added.

Exclusive: LA Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts on Cameron Brink hopefully returning by the end of July and the team’s playoff push over the last 24 regular season games.



Coach Roberts said the team’s defense needs to hold opponents to about 8 less points in their pursuit to win. pic.twitter.com/FGX7M3ESM5 — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) July 12, 2025

It sounds like if all goes according to plan, Brink will be back on the court by the time August rolls around.

Recommended Reading: