Sparks Fans Confused About Kelsey Plum's Physical Pregame Ritual
Longtime Las Vegas Aces superstar Kelsey Plum made her Los Angeles Sparks debut on Tuesday after getting traded to Los Angeles from Las Vegas this past WNBA offseason.
There is a lot of intrigue about how Plum will fit in with the Sparks. Given that the team's roster is predicated on younger players, the 30-year-old veteran is expected to assume a leadership role in Los Angeles' locker room. Not to mention that she'll be relied upon to score a lot of the Sparks' points if the team is to see success.
Plum finished Tuesday's preseason game against the Golden State Valkyries with 11 points and 5 assists in 24 minutes played. However, it was something Plum did before the game that captured a ton of attention.
The Sparks' social media team posted an X video of Plum pressing her shoulders against one of the basket's stanchions as if she was trying to push it over with the caption, "Kelsey Plum just moments before her preseason debut. 😤".
Fans are unsure about what exactly Plum is getting up to in the video.
"What’s goin on here lmaoooo," X user Vanshay Murdock wrote in a response.
Another fan added, "What in the world?"
"What she doin tho," added a third.
Many fans are suggesting that this is probably some final part of Plum's warmup, or a way to prepare her for the physicality she's going to face once the game begins.
Regardless, Sparks fans will be fine with whatever Plum needs to do to prepare for each game if it will lead the team to wins this season.