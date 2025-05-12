Sparks Star Kelsey Plum Sets the Record Straight on Las Vegas Aces Exit
Kelsey Plum was included in a three-team trade that sent her to the Los Angeles Sparks this past offseason, marking the end of Plum's time with the Las Vegas Aces franchise that started when they were still the San Antonio Stars and included two WNBA championships.
While Plum was technically traded, it was clear that she had played a hand in getting this deal done and that her franchise seemed to cater to her desires to join the Sparks.
However, given the 30-year-old's interest in exiting Las Vegas, there has been speculation about whether something soured her final year there.
But Plum set the record straight in this regard when speaking with the media on May 12. When asked about her departure from the Aces, Plum said, "I'm forever grateful for my time in Vegas. There's no animosity or ill will. It was time for me to grow. That's why I took a leap of faith. It's just time for a new chapter in my life–personally and professionally," per an X post from Sara Jane Gamelli of BallisLife.com.
"I think we should cut that narrative, because there is no narrative there," Plum added, seemingly addressing the narrative about there being some issue between her and the Aces' franchise.
Another X post from Sara Jane Gamelli quoted Plum saying of joining the Sparks, "Everything starts and ends with a vision. What really drew me was the vision of what coach sees for this franchise. They understand the previous success in championships."
The Sparks and Aces face off for the first time in the 2025 season on May 30 in Las Vegas.