Steph Curry Details Why South Carolina Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Fits His Brand
In March 2024, it was announced that South Carolina Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley had signed to Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry's signature Curry Brand line, making her the first collegiate NIL athlete to join his brand.
Fulwiley's flashy, fan-friendly playing style and seemingly limitless potential in her basketball career made her a great choice for Curry's brand. But on February 15 — one day before Curry was draining half-court shots at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game — he spoke about why his decision to sign Fulwiley was about much more than what she can do on the court.
"For sure. We accept the whole person, and for MiLaysia, the way she carries herself, and obviously as a basketball player on and off the court, we see a lot of potential in her," Curry said per an X post from Natalie Esquire when Esquire asked whether representation factors into the athletes that Curry Brand decides to sign, especially regarding Fulwiley.
"She believes in what we're doing, and she has been to my camps, and obviously in South Carolina doing amazing things, winning a championship in her freshman year," Curry continued. "And trying to continue to get better, and keep pushing the envelope on what she can accomplish in her career.
"As you build out your roster, you want to have just good people that truly understand, one, they want to be great on the court, two, they stand for something, represent something off the court, and always looking for ways to impact the community. And she checks all those boxes," Curry continued of Fulwiley.
Curry is clearly just as big of a fan of Fulwiley as most of the women's basketball world. It will be awesome to see how her career progresses with Curry sneakers on her feet.