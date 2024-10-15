Stephanie White's Potential Exit From Connecticut Sun Receives Pivotal Update
After the Connecticut Sun were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx last week, the future of Sun head coach Stephanie White seemed to be up in the air.
While White has amassed a 55-25 regular season record and won the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year award in her two seasons as the Sun head coach, their inability to make it to the WNBA Finals with one of the league's best rosters initially appeared to have put her on the chopping block.
Once an October 10 article from Annie Costabile from the Chicago Sun-Times wrote that "Stephanie White isn’t expected to return to coach the Sun in 2025," fans of both the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's fanbases were making it very clear over social media that they'd love for their franchise to bring White on board.
However, Costabile provided a crucial update about White's contract situation on X Tuesday that puts a wrinkle in any other franchise's potential plans to secure her.
"Update on Stephanie White contract situation, her current deal has her tied to the Sun through the 2025 season sources say," Costabile wrote.
"As previously reported, White will still be a highly sought-after coaching candidate for vacancies around the league. That said, the ball is Conn court."
In other words, White is still under contract with the Sun and therefore won't be going anywhere without Connecticut electing to end her contract early.
Perhaps this will convince Connecticut to keep White around for one more year. But she could become one of the league's hottest commodities by this time next season.