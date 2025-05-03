Stephanie White Shouts Out 'Dog' Sophie Cunningham After Fever Preseason Win
The Indiana Fever started the preseason without superstar Caitlin Clark. That's because Clark was held out of the team's 79-74 overtime win over the Washington Mystics out of an abundance of caution. But in Clark's absence another player shined bright—Sophie Cunningham.
Cunningham helped lead the Fever to victory through toughness and playmaking and dropped 21 points to boot. The former Phoenix Mercury player was +16 in 34 minutes of action and her performance elicited a ton of praise from Indiana coach Stephanie White.
"Oh my god, Sophie's a dog," White said in the post game press conference. "She's a competitor. She's versatile so she allows us to do different things. She plays with such a toughness. She's huge, and she's going to be for us all season long," she added.
White wasn't done there as she also credited Cunningham for uplifting her teammates. "What she brings from an energy standpoint, she raises the level of play of everyone around as soon as she steps foot on the floor. Hell, even on the sideline. Her communication, everything. She's definitely an X factor."
Cunningham credited her own energy as well and to her credit expressed a desire to show out in front of the home crowd who paid for tickets and didn't get to see Clark play, before adding that she will do whatever the team needs to win.
But if this initial performance was any indication, Fever and WNBA fans alike will be in for a treat seeing the team at full strength with Clark playing alongside Cunningham.