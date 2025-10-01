Stephen A. Smith Demands for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to Resign

On September 30, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier called WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert out in an unprecedented way during her exit interview.

After putting the league office on blast for not holding itself accountable for mediocre officiating in the playoffs, Collier shared comments from a past conversation with Engelbert that shocked the women's basketball community.

"I also asked [Engelbert] how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese], and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years," Collier said. "[Engelbert's] response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'

"And in that same conversation, [Engelbert] told me, 'Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars, for the media right deal that I got them.' That's the mentality driving our league from the top," Collier added.

Stephen A. Smith Calls for Cathy Engelbert's Resignation

Multiple WNBA stars have already condemned Engelbert for these comments. And sports media personality Stephen A. Smith took it a step further during an October 1 segment on ESPN's First Take.

"Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner of the league... Let me say for the record: You should resign. You need to resign. Period," Smith said, per an X post from Awful Announcing.

He then added, "When a player, any player... attacks you publicly like that, that weak a** statement commissioner Engelbert gave is not good enough. And I'm gonna say it, it was a weak a** statement. Could you imagine somebody directing comments and criticisms at you, taking conversations they've had with you directly, and telling the world what you said? And did you see that statement Commissioner Engelbert gave? She basically provided no defense of herself!"

"[Collier's] words were piercing. That was an attack against your leadership, it was an attack against your integrity, it was an attack against your character! Against your character! And that's the statement you reached out with?" he continued. "I want to know how to h*** somebody says that about you, as the commissioner... Could you imagine a commissioner being called out like that directly? And that timid, tepid statement?"

Smith added that Collier's comments were very specific, and the commissioner's response made it look clear that she was guilty.

"I believe she should hand in her resignation," Smith concluded.

Smith is not alone with sentiment. Time will tell whether he has his wish granted.

