Stephen A. Smith Scorches WNBA 'Resentment' About Caitlin Clark
If you're a women's basketball fan, you have heard about the ongoing narrative regarding the WNBA and its veteran players' resentment toward the league's new crop of superstars, specifically Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.
Many members of the media have touched on this topic since Clark entered the league in 2024. And Sports pundit Stephen A. Smith delivered his own verdict during a June 4 episode of the PBD Podcast.
"It's really not about [Clark], guys. It's about what she represents," Smith said. "Before she ever came along, there were a lot of outstanding basketball players... that was doing their thing at a WNBA level. And they never got this kind of shine. This girl, the golden goose, comes along, and she wreaks havoc."
Smith later added, "It's not about hating on her. It's that you feel she is getting a level of attention that you deserved and you warranted long before she ever came along. It's understandable, but it happens... [resentment] happens [in basketball].
"So to me, there's nothing wrong with the resentment you may feel towards what [Clark] represents. It's actually good because it provides a level of hostility, which elevates the competitive fervor, and y'all go out there and compete, and everybody gets paid!" he continued.
"But unfortunately, you almost feel like you have some folks within the WNBA that wishes that they'd rather not be in a very fruitful position, because of their resentment towards her. And they don't admit it, but I've been talking about it for months."
Smith had indeed been talking about it for months now, and his sentiment about this "resentment" remains as strong as ever.