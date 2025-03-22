Stephen A. Smith Takes Firm Side on Paige Bueckers vs JuJu Watkins Debate
During a March 18 episode of ESPN's First Take, sports media juggernaut Stephen A. Smith had a lot of praise for USC Trojans sophomore superstar JuJu Watkins.
"Paige Bueckers is a baller, she can play. I like her a lot. But I don't want to hear about anybody other than JuJu Watkins. I'm not gonna lie," Smith said. "We talked about Caitlin Clark and raved all day, every day about this girl last year. And she deserved it. Well, what does JuJu Watkins deserve? She's a show. This girl is spectacular.
"I don't want to hear anything about anybody else before I hear about JuJu Watkins," he added.
As if this sentiment wasn't clear enough, Smith doubled down on his stance regarding Watkins and Bueckers during a March 21 episode of First Take.
"Let me tell you something right now, when you look at Paige Bueckers... please don't let me down basketball gods, please don't let me down, because I want to see UConn vs. USC," Smith said, per an X post from First Take.
"I got USC beating UConn, okay? I got JuJu going up against Paige. I want to see that matchup, because Paige gon' show up. She's no joke. I want to see that, obviously I want to see JuJu win... I need JuJu to get [a championship], okay?" he added.
Smith is just like the rest of the basketball community in hoping that Watkins' USC squad and Bueckers' UConn Huskies will advance to the Elite Eight so that this iconic matchup can commence.
Although not everybody is so eager to see Watkins win as Smith is.