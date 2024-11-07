Storm's Nneka Ogwumike Gives Clear Indication About WNBA Free Agency Plans
There are several elite WNBA players set to enter free agency this offseason, which officially begins in February.
Frontcourt players are the cream of the crop in this year's class, with top-tier players like Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, and Nneka Ogwumike all becoming unrestricted free agents.
Ogwumike is particularly interesting because she signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm this past offseason after spending the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks. The nine-time WNBA All-Star, 2016 WNBA MVP, and 2016 WNBA champion was meant to form a formidable "big three" along with Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith with the Storm. And while Seattle did improve from one season prior, they never felt like true championship contenders.
Now Nneka is a free agent once more. However, during her recent appearance on the "A Touch More" podcast, she made it seem like she might want to stay put.
"I am looking for a team that has a head coach that I am connected to, a practice facility, great engagement when it comes from ownership, management that's on top of it," Ogwumike said when asked about her free agency.
"I mean, Seattle has all those things," she added with a wry smile.
Ogwumike (who is also the president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA)) went on to say, "Players are really thinking about quality of life, quality of career, they're thinking about the sustainability of it all," when considering free agency decisions.
Without stating it directly, it sounds like Ogwumike would prefer to remain in Seattle — although that's certainly not set in stone.