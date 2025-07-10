Women's Fastbreak On SI

Storm Star Gabby Williams Cites Caitlin Clark Amid 'Backwards' WNBA Pay Shade

2025 WNBA All-Star Gabby Williams used Caitlin Clark as a great example for why their league needs to pay players more.
Jun 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the WNBA's current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expiring after this 2025 season, the biggest story in women's basketball right now is how salaries will change for WNBA players next year, which will be the result of their negotiations with the league for the next CBA.

It's no secret that WNBA players receive paltry salaries compared to their male counterparts. And while they don't expect to match what NBA players make, they do want a bigger share of the revenue the league makes, which would arrive through their salaries.

One WNBA standout who is never afraid to speak her mind about the league is Seattle Storm standout and 2025 WNBA All-Star Gabby Williams. And she did so once again during a July 9 interview with Sports Illustrated.

"We talk about these new players coming in, especially Caitlin. And especially Indiana fans, they love to talk about the publicity and everything, and the money that she's bringing in. But the W is not even rewarding her!" Williams said, per a video from Sports Illustrated's YouTube account.

"Like, she's on that rookie contract, making I think like $70,000... I mean, all these players are bringing in fans, [like] Paige [Bueckers]," Williams added. "But now these kids don't want to leave college, even [because of NIL]. How backwards is that? They don't want to leave college because they're making more money there than they are [in the WNBA].

"So I think it's very backwards, but I think we are definitely taking a step in the right direction," she continued.

Williams has spoken about Clark's salary in the past, and is always on her side when it comes to her deserving much more money from the WNBA.

