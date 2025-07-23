Storm Star's Aggressive Taunt Toward Wings Player After Physical Exchange Turns Heads

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is one of the most respected players in the entire sport of women's basketball. This is not only owed to her extensive on-court accolades (such a being a WNBA champion, a 2016 WNBA MVP, and a 10-time WNBA All-Star), but also because she is seen as one of the smartest, shrewdest members of the league.

And Ogwumike's acumen is proven by her holding the role of President of the Women's National Basketball Players' Association (WNBPA), which is currently in the midst of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations with the league office which will play a pivotal role in how women's basketball grows and continues its boom in popularity over the next seven years.

Therefore, Ogwumike was surely a key part in the viral "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts that she and the other 2025 WNBA All-Stars wore before their July 19 game.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nneka Ogwumike's Uncharacteristic Crash Out vs. Wings Gets Attention

However, Ogwumike's standing in the league doesn't mean she's exempt from showing emotion on the court, for better or for worse. This was proven during a moment of her team's 87-63 defeat to the Dallas Wings, when she was embroiled in a scuffle with Luisa Geiselsöder during the third quarter.

This started when Geiselsöder seemed to shove Ogwumike while trying to fight through a screen. Despite Ogwumike getting sent sprawling to the ground, the referee right in front of them made no foul call. From there, Ogwumike got back into the paint and fought for position with Geiselsöder for a rebound.

Ogwumike then wrapped her up, threw her to the ground, and then seemed to taunt her right after. This sparked a brief shoving match between both teams that took some time to get sorted out.

Nneka Ogwumike is FIRED UP after getting tangled up with Luisa Geiselsoder pic.twitter.com/4rr3EJutRy — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) July 23, 2025

Both Geiselsöder and Ogwumike received technical fouls as a result of this scuffle, although nothing further came from this tense moment.

