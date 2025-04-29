Storm Star Skylar Diggins Sets the Record Straight on Last Name Change
When the Seattle Storm released a photo of their training camp roster for the 2025 WNBA season, they listed their star point guard's name as Skylar Diggins. Previously, she had been known as Skylar Diggins-Smith.
This caught the attention of The Next Hoops reporter Bella Valeriano Munson, who made an April 25 X post that read, "Seattle Storm PR confirms to The Next that Skylar Diggins-Smith would now like to be referred to as Skylar Diggins."
This post went supremely viral, amassing over 500,000 views in just a couple of days. And while this post was clear, hearing Diggins address this directly when speaking during the Storm's recent media day further clarified matters.
A reporter asked Diggins, "I see your name tag says Skylar Diggins. So, just wanted to know if that's how you want us to address you the rest of the year?"
"Yes. Thank you for the question, too," Diggins responded, per an X post from @ezimagbegoat. "Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins, and I would like to be addressed as that moving forward.
"Thank you guys so much, and as always, my focus is on being a great teammate, adding value to this team on and off the floor and in this community, and as always, being a good mom to my two babies," Diggins continued.
"It won't change for none of y'all anyways, you know what I'm saying?" she added with a smile. "Some of y'all just call me whatever y'all want to call me anyways."
Diggins' way of addressing this question suggests she's in a good headspace heading into the 2025 season.