Sue Bird Gives Verdict on Debated Caitlin Clark No-Call During Fever-Liberty Game
During the final possession of the Indiana Fever's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on May 25, the Fever inbounded the ball to star guard Caitlin Clark from the sideline with about three seconds remaining.
She caught the ball on the inbound in front of the Fever's three-point line and went up for a shot, but the ball was ripped away by Liberty guard Natasha Cloud before Clark could get it off, which cemented the Liberty's win.
Clark reacted as if she had been fouled. And when no foul was called, Clark, head coach Stephanie White, and countless voiced their frustration about the no-call.
One person who didn't see it as a foul was WNBA legend Sue Bird, which she conveyed during a May 29 episode of the A Touch More podcast.
"Caitlin, which I'm sure everybody saw this highlight, goes to pull from three, and Natasha pokes it out from underneath. I didn't think it was a foul," Bird said. "But what ultimately ended up happening was everybody was chatting about the refs."
Bird later went on to add that Cloud's play on the ball was "elite. I don't think people understand how elite that was."
Bird also discussed Clark's habit of shooting when she's going to her left and driving when she's going to her right is somethring that great defenders like Cloud will pick up on, which surely contributed to Cloud's perfect timing on the play.
Regardless of whether fans believe this play was a foul or not, they're hoping the Liberty and Fever meet several more times in the regular season (with Clark healthy), along with in the postseason, because of how great that game was.