Sue Bird’s Honest Caitlin Clark ‘Maturity’ Verdict Before Team USA Camp Turns Heads

At long last, Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark will be returning to the basketball court this weekend, as she's taking part in a USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12 to 14.

It's still unclear how much media coverage and video will be allowed at the came, as these environments are typically more behind closed doors than open to the public. But the Team USA basketball account at least seems to understand how much hype there is around this weekend, given that Clark hasn't competed against her WNBA peers since July 15.

Even the video that Team USA's X account posted of Clark arriving at the camp on December 11 is getting attention, if only because it's serving as a reminder that No. 22 is finally fully healthy and will be hooping in the next 24 hours.

Clark will be surrounded by familiar faces at this camp. Not only is her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston (who is celebrating her 24th birthday on December 11) and her head coach Stephanie White going to be at the camp, but several other familiar faces (such as Sonia Citron, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and Cameron Brink, to name a few) are also touching down in Durham for the weekend.

WNBA legend will also be at the camp in a vital role, as she is Team USA's National Team Managing Director and will therefore have a key hand in evaluating players and picking the roster for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Berlin, Germany, in September 2026.

Dec 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Former UConn Huskies player Sue Bird is honored with the retirement of her kersey number along with UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma before the start of the game against the watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Bird spoke with the media on December 11 and shared a strong message about Caitlin Clark.

“The first thing that came to mind, and this comes to the whole Indiana Fever, they did a great job engaging in their season…I thought what was most impressive was the way she stayed engaged…that speaks to her maturity," Bird said, per Geoff Magliocchetti.

While the full context of Bird's quote isn't included, it's clear that she was speaking extremely highly of Clark and how she handled her injury-plagued 2025 season with the Fever.

It will be fun to see how hands-on Bird is with Team USA during their training camp this weekend, and whether any clips of her instructing Clark on the guard (given that they're both point guards) end up making it on to social media for fans to consume.

