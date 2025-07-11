Sue Bird's Stance on WNBA All-Star Game Position Advantage Says it All

The complete rosters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were revealed on July 8, with Team Caitlin Clark having Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, Satou Sabally, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Jackie Young, Kayla Thornton, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron.

Napheesa Collier's squad has Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, Paige Bueckers, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum, and Rhyne Howard.

It's hard to say which of these teams has the advantage over the other on paper. However, WNBA icon Sue Bird has a stance on why one specific position will shine for both teams, which she conveyed during a July 10 episode of her A Touch More podcast.

Bird and her co-host (and fiancée), Megan Rapinoe, did an All-Star Game mock draft from before the rosters were finalized, using only the game's announced starters. Rapinoe's team included Collier, Boston, Ionescu, Wilson, and Stewart. Bird's team had Clark, Bueckers, Gray, Ogwumike, and Sabally.

When episode guest Chiney Ogwumike said she liked Rapinoe's team better, Bird said, "What? You're going with the bigs in an All-Star Game?... You're going power forwards in an All-Star Game?"

After Rapinoe admitted that her team doesn't have many players who are known for being good dribblers, Bird added, "That's what I'm saying. I feel like All-Star Games is a lot of dribbling and a lot of threes, y'all. Just saying."

While Bird might be a bit biased in asserting that guards have an advantage in All-Star Games (given she was a point guard), her stance certainly makes sense. Not to mention that viewers want fast-paced, three-point forward play when watching basketball, especially during All-Star Games.

So perhaps the July 19 contest will hinge on which of the two teams' guards can perform better from beyond the three-point arc.

