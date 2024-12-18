Sue Bird Shares Hilariously Unique Way Geno Auriemma Critiqued Her 'Tight' UConn Team
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team's legendary coach Geno Auriemma has created quite an impressive culture during his four decades running the iconic program.
This is not only proven by the 11 National Championships Auriemma has won and the dozens of eventual WNBA stars he has coached, but also by how adored he is by his former players.
However, Auriemma isn't afraid to critique these players — which WNBA (and UConn) legend Sue Bird detailed with a hilarious story from her college days that she relayed on a December 17 episode of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast.
"Coach Auriemma is known for his humor, his wit, and he can be... really cutthroat," Bird said. "Okay. So we're playing, I want to say it was Tennessee... not going well in the first half. Super tentative, kind of nervous probably, whatever.
"We go into halftime. [Auriemma] comes into the locker room, and he just looks around... makes eye contact, and he goes 'Do you know what this is?'," Bird continued while curling her index finger tightly into the space between her thumb and index finger.
"'This is all your buttholes right now.... This is all your a**holes right now,'" Bird quoted Auriemma saying. "And by the way, when he says 'Do you know what this is?' We were all like, 'Huh, what is that? What could this be?'"
Bird then added, "And then he goes on to tell us just how tight we were playing."
Clearly Auriemma knows how to leave a lasting impression on his players, for better or for worse.