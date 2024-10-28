Sun Part Ways With Stephanie White Amid Fever Coaching Buzz
Another domino has fallen in what has already been a wild WNBA offseason.
Sunday the Indiana Fever made headlines by moving on from head coach Christie Sides. This was almost immediately followed by speculation that Sides could be replaced by Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White, with Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reporting White is expected to take over in Indiana.
This led many to of course connect the dots that Sides was ousted to make way for White. The only obstacle remaining being that the latter was still the coach of the Sun. Monday Connecticut made it official that is no longer the case.
The Sun announced a coaching change while wishing White well in her future endeavors. It is likely we will soon see if said endeavors include taking over on the sidelines for the Fever.
Since the speculation of White's return to the franchise she both played for and coached before, her previous comments about Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have resurfaced.
If the Indiana native does indeed return to her home state to coach the Fever, she brings a strong resume with her.
White made the WNBA Finals with Indiana in 2015, which just so happened to be a team run by then General Manager and Team President, and now President of Basketball and Business Operations, Kelly Krauskopf. Krauskopf recently returned to run the Fever after spending time with the Pacers as Assistant General Manager on the NBA side.
White also had plenty of success in Connecticut, winning Coach of the Year in 2023 and guiding the team to two semi-finals appearances in the playoffs. She compiled a regular season record of 55-25 with the Sun.
It is not confirmed that White will join the Fever, as no one has said anything of the sort in an official capacity. However, the tea leaves say White could return to familiar territory soon and provide Clark with a coach who was a familiar foe in her WNBA rookie season.