Sun Star DiJonai Carrington Has No Words For 'Nastiest' Fever Fans Before WNBA Playoffs

DiJonai Carrington's brief message to Indiana Fever fans before Sunday's WNBA playoffs game speaks volumes.

May 14, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) drives the ball against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever are currently battling it out in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday.

There have been several compelling storylines throughout the game; one of which is the back-and-forth battle between star guards DiJonai Carrington and Caitlin Clark.

Carrington — who is dating Fever forward NaLyssa Smith — has become notorious among Fever fans this year. Not only has she thrown shade at Clark by mocking her for flopping during a game earlier this season, but she also called out the Fever's fanbase in a recent X post.

Shortly after the Fever defeated the Sun 84-80 on August 28, Carrington wrote, "the indiana fever have the nastiest fans in the W. ew." on X.

It's no surprise that this made a lot of Indiana fans upset, and has perhaps made Carrington public enemy No. 1 in Indianapolis.

And Carrington didn't do anything to negate this hate before Sunday's playoff matchup.

Outkick reporter Dan Zaksheske posted an X video of him asking Carrington whether she had anything to say to the Indiana Fever's fanbase ahead of this playoff matchup.

"No," Carrington replied.

Clearly there's still no love lost between Carrington and Indiana. Given that the Sun are currently pulling away from the Fever in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, Carrington may not even need to return to Indiana this season, as Game 2 also takes place in Connecticut.

But if the Fever can force a decisive Game 3, Carrington will most likely be hearing a chorus of boos at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

