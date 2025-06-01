Sun Star Marina Mabrey Makes Miserable WNBA History in Blowout Loss to Liberty
If the Connecticut Sun were riding high after their 85-83 victory over the Indiana Fever on May 29 (which marked their first win of the 2025 season), the team came crashing back to earth on Sunday, as they were just defeated by the defending league champion New York Liberty by a score of 100-52.
It was clear from the jump that the Sun had absolutely nothing to offer the Liberty, as they were already losing 31-13 at the end of the first quarter. This deficit kept growing as the game progressed, and the second half felt a lot like the Liberty were merely toying with their food and having a great time doing it.
While no player on the Sun produced a good performance on Sunday, star veteran Marina Mabrey came out the worst of all. She finished the game with 8 points on 2 of 11 shooting from the field in 28 minutes. The Sun were also a -55 whenever she was on the court, which is the worst +/- for a single player in one game in WNBA history, according to Polymarket Hoops.
This doesn't necessarily mean that this brutal WNBA record (and certainly not the loss itself) can be pinned to Mabrey, as the -55 is largely owed to her playing more minutes than most of her teammates.
Regardless, this isn't a record that any WNBA player would want their name attached to.
Mabrey and her Sun squad will look to get back on track when they face the Atlanta Dream on June 6.