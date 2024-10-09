Sun Stars Have Intense Sideline Exchange Amid WNBA Playoffs Loss vs. Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Connecticut Sun in a crucial winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals on Tuesday by a score of 88-77.
While the Lynx showed up to play on their home court, the story of the game may be the poor performance from the Sun. Connecticut came out lackluster and was getting blown out by a score of 53-34 at halftime. While they played much better in the second half, the game was never in doubt for Minnesota, who will now play the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.
Perhaps the most disappointing performance was Sun star Alyssa Thomas. She finished the game with just 7 points on just 2 of 6 shooting from the field while only adding 2 rebounds.
Thomas is also getting criticized on social media for allegedly quitting on her team. And while that's tough to confirm, an intense exchange between her and teammate DiJonai Carrington during a timeout went viral on X and is not a good look.
X user @slowlyslide posted the video of Carrington and Thomas' exchange with the caption, "It’s ominous out there in the Sun bench".
While the entire conversation can't be heard, at one point a seemingly agitated Thomas is telling Carrington, "You have to do more on the post-action screen now."
Then Sun coach Stephanie White ended the huddle with, "We've gotta force them to make some f****** calls, y'all."
While these sorts of interactions are common among teammates, it coming in tandem with Connecticut unraveling on the court will leave a sour taste in the mouth of Sun fans this offseason.