Taylor Swift Fans Bombard Angel Reese's Podcast to Defend Travis Kelce
Angel Reese is no stranger to the spotlight.
The Chicago Sky rookie was thrust into superstardom during her time at LSU and has blossomed into an even bigger star since entering the WNBA. And while her Sky squad didn't make the playoffs, Reese is still managing to generate a ton of discussion about her and her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast on Thursday, despite it being the same day as Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Thursday's podcast episode featured Kayla Nicole, who is most known for being the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce (who is currently dating pop icon Taylor Swift).
One comment Nicole made about Kelce when speaking to Reese made major waves on social media — albeit not in a good way.
"I know there was a rumor that they were saying that you stopped messing with [Travis] at one point because [they were splitting bills 50/50]?" Reese asked Nicole. "Remember they were saying that you said he was cheap? What was the tea on that?"
"Do I look like anybody that would split anything?" Nicole responded. "So yeah, that was ridiculous. But he addressed that too, though... I don't even know why people, how that even became a thing. That was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet."
While Taylor Swift's name was never mentioned in this clip, her fanbase seemed to take issue with what Nicole said.
"“Do I look like a girl that would go 50/50 with anybody” holy BRAIN ROT 🤣💀 shorty think she the catch when her man was Travis Kelce and turned around and got TAYLOR SWIFT 😭😭," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "Travis kelce made the right decision," referencing Kelce now dating Swift.
"Bro turned around and bagged a talented billionaire and here you are still publicly commenting on a cooked relationship. Nooticing," noted a third.
Clearly Swifties want Nicole to move on from talking about Kelce already.