Te-Hina Paopao Cites Caitlin Clark Revenge Factor for Dream Fever Highlight Exchange
The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever faced off during a WNBA preseason game on May 10, with the Fever ultimately winning by a score of 81-76.
Of course, one of the most important aspects of preseason games is that they give rookies a chance to show what they can do, hopefully in order to secure a spot on their team's roster.
And former South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao showed out in a big way Saturday, as she finished the game against Indiana with 14 points in 21 minutes played, including several highlight-reel worthy moments such as a block against Lexie Hull in the second quarter.
Paopao spent a considerable amount of time matched up against Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. And at one point in the second quarter, both players hit a step-back three-pointer in each other's faces on consecutive possessions, which the WNBA posted with the caption, "We're trading 3️⃣s in ATL!
"Caitlin Clark nails a step-back triple, followed by Te-Hina Paopao with one of her own.
"Both tied at 11 PTS to lead all scorers."
Paopao spoke with the media after the game. And at one point, she got honest about this back and forth with Clark.
“I was kind of mad that she scored that 3 on me. So you know I had to get that lick back and that’s what I did," Paopao said, per an X post from Malik Brown ClutchPoints.
Of course, Paopao and Clark faced off during the 2024 NCAA national championship game, where Paopao's Gamecocks defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.
Hopefully these two will get to face off many more times in the WNBA.