Team USA Curler Cites Caitlin Clark After Clutch Olympics Moment

Curling is one sport that never fails to grab some attention during the Winter Olympics.

While Curling is a popular sport in Canada and many other colder countries, the sheer novelty of it is what appears to compel the United States audience every four years. While many Americans find something inherently funny about the frantic ice-scrubbing antics or curling stone placement mechanics, one can't deny the spectacle and intensity that comes when a stone is perfectly placed, or when it knocks an opponent's stone out of the way.

There's nothing funny about curling to those who compete in it in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. For Team USA, the most notable duo is that of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse. These two competed in the mixed doubles curling event, and ultimately secured a silver medal on February 10 after falling 6-5 to Sweden.

This marked the medal that Team USA has ever earned in the mixed doubles curling event, which is a significant accomplishment for a country where curling is such a niche sport.

Korey Dropkin's Caitlin Clark and Kobe Bryant Comment Turns Heads at Olympics

Dropkin and Thiesse had a fascinating run against several familiar foes to earn their silver medal. They beat Team Sweden by a score of 8-7 in round-robin play to clinch a spot in the semifinals. After that, they lost to Team Italy by a score of 7-6 in their final round-robin game.

This set up a rematch against Italy in the semifinals showdown, and Team USA got their revenge with a 9-8 victory and an opportunity for the gold medal.

Cory Thiesse of United States and Korey Dropkin of United States look on | Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters via Imagn Images

In the wake of this victory, a comment that Dropkin made about his teammate is sure to make women's basketball fans smile.

"She's just like Kobe Bryant or Caitlin Clark, just draining them. She's clutch," Dropkin said of Thiesse, per an X post from @nosyone4.

Clutch gene detected 🥶 Caitlin got a shoutout from Team USA curling duo Korey and Cory after their thrilling victory against Italy. Watch them go for gold tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YexcIm00Vj — correlation (@nosyone4) February 10, 2026

The fact that Caitlin Clark (and Kobe Bryant) is who came to mind for Dropkin when speaking about his partner's clutch gene is truly awesome, and speaks to how big a superstar Caitlin Clark is right now.

Perhaps Clark will try her hand at curling after hearing these comments.

