Team USA vs Spain FIBA World Cup Schedule Set

The USA women's basketball team dominated Hungary in the quarterfinal of the FIBA World Cup on Thursday morning, beating them 108-56.

Just a few hours after that big win, Team USA already has its next assignment in the FIBA World Cup: a matchup against Spain in the semifinal round, on Saturday, September 12, at 2 PM ET.

Spain is coming off a dominant 89-66 victory over Australia in the quarterfinal round. They went 2-1 in the group stage, producing a 30-point blowout win against Germany in their first game, then suffered a surprising upset defeat to Mali in their second game, and then bounced back and won their group with a 20-point win against Japan.

The winner of this game will face the winner of France vs. Germany, which takes place on that Saturday morning, on Sunday, September 13, at 2 PM ET.

But before Team USA can think about that championship game, they'll need to prepare for this upcoming matchup against Spain, which comes with its own distinct set of challenges.

Team USA greets their opponent after a FIBA World Cup game. | IMAGO / Photo News

What to Know About Spain Before They Face Team USA

Spain is one of Europe's best women's basketball teams and features seven players who are either current or former WNBA players (Elena Buenavida, Raquel Carrera, Maria Conde, Maite Cazorla, Megan DiLeo, Awa Fam, and Alicia Florez).

They also have Iyana Martín, a 20-year-old guard whom the Portland Fire selected with the No. 6 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft. Martín elected to stay overseas instead of coming to Portland as a rookie, although the Fire still hold her rights.

Martín has been excellent during the FIBA World Cup, averaging 17.3 points and 3 assists per game. She and Awa Fam (whom the Seattle Storm selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft) are Spain's two best players, and the team's offense runs through them.

But Spain also has solid depth in Conde (who plays for the Toronto Tempp) and Florez (who plays for the Washington Mystics). Many of these players have been playing for Spain for a long time, and the team has a lot of chemistry and cohesion as a result. This might help them make up for the clear talent gap between them and the Team USA roster.

While Spain does pose a solid threat, Team USA should have no problem dispatching them if they perform up to their capabilities in their semifinal showdown.