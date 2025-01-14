Tennessee Coach Sets the Record Straight About Kim Mulkey's LSU Onesie Baby Gift Quip
Before the LSU Tigers women's basketball team's January 9 game against Tennessee, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was seen giving Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell (who is currently pregnant with her first child) a gift bag with the word "baby" on it.
After the game (which LSU won 89-87, Mulkey was asked when compelled her to give Caldwell a baby gift and said, "I'm a big family person. Kids just touch me," per an X post from Mike Scarborough of TigerBait.com.
"And when I watch coaches that are going to try to coach and be a mama, we need more of that. Pat Summitt was gracious to me when I was an assistant at Louisiana Tech, and basically mentored me and said, 'You can do this. Don't you get out of the business. You can have a baby and you can raise a child and you can be a great coach.'"
According to a January 9 X post from The Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais, when Mulkey was asked what her baby gift was she said, "It was an LSU onesie," before adding, "That's a joke. Just a joke."
Despite Mulkey making it clear that she was kidding, her response still prompted a media member to ask Caldwell what exactly Mulkey got her (and whether it was an LSU onesie) on January 14.
"She did not get me an LSU onesie," Caldwell said with a laugh, per an X post from Full Disclosure Productions' Paige Dauer. "Her gift was very nice. She got me some baby towels, some lotion and bath stuff, and then a onesie that was very neutral. It was not LSU."
Caldwell seemed very touched by Mulkey's thoughtful gift. It's the effort that counts, after all — even if the onesie had been purple and gold.