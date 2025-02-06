Teresa Weatherspoon Addresses Angel Reese's Reaction to Sky Firing With 3 Words
One of the more unexpected moves in the WNBA offseason was when the Chicago Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season of her leading the team.
Weatherspoon (who is now a head coach for Unrivaled's Vinyl BC team) hasn't spoken about her exit from Chicago much since it occurred. But during a February 5 interview on the Good Follow show, the former WNBA superstar got honest about the Sky front office's decision.
"I'm the first one to say I was shocked, surprised, hurt," Weatherspoon said about getting fired. "I was all of those things because I didn't see it coming. So I chose just to be quiet. I chose to be silent. I chose to move in my direction and not anyone else's direction. I chose not to speak the way I was spoken about."
She was then asked by Good Follow co-host Ros Gold-Onwude about the support she received from Sky superstar Angel Reese (who made it known how upset she was with a September 26 X post) in the wake of her firing.
"I haven't spoken about any of this at all. But when you speak about the support that I've been given, the love that has been shown, the mad love that has been shown, and you talk about Angel hitting the platform and speaking up about how it was for me and what our relationship was like.
"It meant everything," Weatherspoon continued.
"You hear people say it meant the world, it meant everything... I'm looking at you to tell you that it meant everything," she added of Reese's reaction.
"When you have someone to stand with who she is, and uses her platform, and stand the way that she did, it meant everything to me, to my career, to what I've worked so hard for," she continued. "And when you have someone speaking up for you the way that Angel came forth... and they stood, and I was fine."
Clearly Weatherspoon feels extremely grateful for how Reese stood up for her in the wake of that unexpected firing.