Texas' Madison Booker Repping Notre Dame With Hannah Hidalgo Raises Eyebrows

Shortly after former Iowa State Cyclones star Audi Crooks announced she was entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, WNBA legend Candace Parker explained why she believed Notre Dame would be a good fit for her.

"I'd like to see her at Notre Dame," Parker said during an April 8 episode of her "Post Moves" podcast. She later added, "I like Notre Dame, because I think Coach [Niele] Ivey will kind of know what to do with her in the pick and roll... But when you have someone like Hannah [Hidalgo], who can cover up stuff, [Crooks] doesn't have to do anything in a pick and roll, because Hannah can get over, under, around, through. Whatever. So I just think that that might make things interesting."

Ultimately, Crooks didn't take her talents to Notre Dame, instead joining Oklahoma State. But another one of the best players in women's college basketball has taken her talents to Notre Dame — and her reason for doing so is still uncertain.

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Madison Booker Seen as Notre Dame with Hannah Hidalgo

On April 25, Texas Longhorns superstar Madison Booker was seen in South Bend, hanging out with Notre Dame star guard Hannah Hidalgo and head coach Niele Ivey.

Several pictures of Booker have surfaced on social media. One was of these three taking a selfie, which Ivey initially posted to her Instagram story with a caption of, "💚". Hidalgo posted the same photo with the caption, "Gooo irishhhh 🤪🤪".

Perhaps the most interesting element of all is that Booker is decked out in Notre Dame gear, including a green beanie and a Notre Dame hoodie—all of which is sure to raise eyebrows among Texas fans.

There's also a photo of Booker posing at Notre Dame's football stadium, which is making waves on social media.

wtf is going on 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IQlxegq82b — ᢉ𐭩 (@rebelledditt) April 25, 2026

While these photos are interesting, to say the least, the bottom line is that Booker is still with Texas. The transfer portal has closed, so this is likely nothing more than Booker visiting Hidalgo (with whom she's friends after having played on Team USA together in the past) at Notre Dame.

Still, the fact that Booker is wearing Notre Dame gear is very interesting, even if it's just to troll college basketball fans. One can only wonder what Texas head coach Vic Schaefer might be thinking about this, especially with Booker having one more season of NCAA eligibility after the Longhorns lost in the Final Four earlier this month.