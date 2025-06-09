The Sky is Falling as The Liberty Soar: WNBA Power Rankings
We’re officially a few weeks into the 2025 WNBA season. And in a year stacked with new-look rosters, injuries stacking up, and an entirely new team, every club is carving out its early identity, for better or worse.
While it’s no surprise teams like the Liberty and the Lynx are steamrolling through the competition, others like the Aces are turning heads as they search for rhythm. Here’s where all 13 teams stack up in the power rankings so far.
1. New York Liberty
The undefeated New York team is having one of the best seasons in franchise history, off to an 8-0 start. The star power, bench depth, and league-leading stats across the board have separated them from the pack.
They lead the league in point differential, averaging over a 19-point lead per game, which is largely in part to their recent blowout 48-point win over the Connecticut Sun. And while they rank just 13th in strength of schedule so far, there’s no mistaking that the Liberty are looking to become back-to-back champions.
2. Minnesota Lynx
One of two unbeaten teams in the league, the Lynx are playing some of the best basketball in the WNBA right now. This was noted by ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo, who also noted their strength of schedule played is twelfth. Led by their superstar Napheesa Collier, the Lynx sit at No. 2 in defensive, offensive, and net rating. They curiously sit dead last in pace, though, which is an area they'll want to pick up before facing off against the Liberty on July 30.
3. Atlanta Dream
Head coach Karl Smesko’s new 3-point-heavy system is clicking, with Allisha Gray leading the way. The team comes in second in points per game, and the addition of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones makes for a force in the paint. Despite an uncanny loss to the Sun recently, Atlanta appropriately sits at No. 3 offensively in the league so far.
4. Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix has been grinding out the wins despite stars Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper being out with injury for a stretch of games. With a healthy Satou Sabally and rising stars such as rookie Lexi Held (who came away with an impressive 24 points in a win over the Valkyries), this new-look squad has been building momentum.
5. Seattle Storm
Seattle has been off to a solid start this season. A statement 102–82 win over the Aces featured 32 assists—the third-highest total in franchise history. Veterans like Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have been standout leaders, and having Gabby Williams for a full season has already been paying off. But with the Storm ranking second to last in pace, they’ll need to pick up the tempo to keep up in a league that’s only getting faster.
6. Indiana Fever
The Fever have had quite a slew of ups and downs early in the season, most notably the absence of their key playmaker, Caitlin Clark. As the team scrambled to fill the gap, going down to the bottom-ranked Sun was a gut punch. As injuries mounted, the addition of hardship signee Aari McDonald filled the huge gap in playmaking, and the Fever are still sitting at No. 3 in net rating amid the adversities. Expect Indiana to rise in the rankings once Clark returns.
7. Las Vegas Aces
The Aces have been turning heads, but not for the usual reasons. Despite boasting four Olympians on their roster, they sit at No. 9 in net rating and No. 8 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The team has struggled to produce statement wins, as A’ja Wilson’s MVP-level dominance hasn’t been enough to make Vegas look like the powerhouse we’re used to.
Vegas' blockbuster trade for Jewell Loyd hasn’t clicked yet, and the rest of the squad is still trying to get in sync. For now, the Aces just don’t look like the Aces.
8. Washington Mystics
The Mystics have put together an exciting new roster of rookies including Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, who have not only seamlessly transitioned to the pros, but made tremendous impacts in the starting lineup. Their blowout win over the Sun showed just how good they can be.
But consistency is still missing. Back-to-back beatdowns from the Liberty reminded everyone they’re not quite ready to compete with the league's best just yet. They’ve got talent, they’ve got speed, but closing out games is still a work in progress.
9. Golden State Valkyries
Though the newest team in the league, the Valkyries have put together a solid roster featuring standouts like Veronica Burton via the expansion draft and rising talents like rookie Janelle Salaün, who’s already made a strong impression. Narrow losses to the defending champion Liberty and a blowout win over an Olympics-stacked Aces squad prove Golden State isn’t just here to participate — they’re here to compete, even as they continue building chemistry as a brand-new team.
10. Los Angeles Sparks
Though the addition of former Aces guard Kelsey Plum elevated ball movement and offensive firepower, the Sparks sit at No. 10 largely due to a messy combination of injuries and inconsistencies. High-impact players such as Rae Burrell and Rickea Jackson have left the team lacking balance, and center Cameron Brink remains sidelined while recovering from an ACL.
11. Chicago Sky
The Sky showed a glimpse of what the team can do when notching two back-to-back wins against the Dallas Wings, playing with great pace and ball movement. But this is a team still searching for an identity as they lose by an average of over 12 points per game, the second lowest in the league. With veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot going down with a season-ending ACL injury in their last game against the Indiana Fever, things aren’t looking to get better any time soon.
12. Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings find themselves stuck near the bottom after a rough 1–9 start to the season. The Wings lack direction and chemistry, despite their quick pace and Arike Ogunbowale’s occasional spark. But missing the efficient scoring and playmaking of their star rookie Paige Bueckers, who’s been sidelined for concussion protocol and then illness, the lack of cohesion has left the Wings flailing on both ends of the court.
13. Connecticut Sun
The rebuilding Sun sit at the bottom of the league for a reason. After narrowly beating a short-handed Indiana squad for their lone win, they were demolished 100–58 by the Liberty, marking their fourth 20-point loss this season. Connecticut can’t score, can’t defend, and looks completely out of sync.