UCLA Coach Cori Close Sends Honest Janiah Barker Message After Handshake Refusal

The No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is undoubtedly one of the deepest and most talented teams in the country right now. This is made clear by the fact that the Bruins could have four players (Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jacquez) who could go in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is something no other college team can say right now.

And UCLA has played up to its talent level to this point in the season. They've gotten off to an 8-1 start, and bounced back after their 76-65 loss to the No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns (who are sure to overtake them in the next AP Top 25 rankings, which will release on December 1) earlier this week by beating the Duke Blue Devils on November 27 and then defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 99-77 on November 30.

What's more impressive about UCLA is that they lost senior forward Janiah Barker in the transfer portal after last season ended, who averaged 7.4 points and 17.4 minutes per game for Bruins head coach Cori Close in the 2024-25 campaign.

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0) talks with UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Barker transferred to Tennessee last year, which meant Sunday's showdown was her first time facing her former team. While Barker scored an impressive 25 points in 26 minutes for the Lady Vols on November 30, most fans aren't talking about her performance so much as what happened between her and Close after the game.

Cori Close Speaks About Janiah Barker After UCLA-Tennessee Handshake Denial

After Sunday's game ended, cameras caught Barker refusing to shake Close's hand in the postgame handshake lines. Close shrugged the interaction off, but certainly seemed surprised about her former player doing this with her, as there was no suggestion Barker left harboring any bad blood toward Close or UCLA.

Janiah Barker appeared to avoid shaking hands with her former coach Cori Close after Tennessee's loss pic.twitter.com/PMiFNRAjV1 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 30, 2025

Even after what happened, Close clearly doesn't harbor any bad blood toward Barker, which she made clear with the kind words she shared about her former player when speaking with the media after the game.

"Outside of this game, I want to wish Janiah Barker nothing but the best. I think she is a spectacular player, she gave us a lot on the court, off the court. And I just want to make sure that I say I wish her nothing but the best the rest of the way through," Close said, per a YouTube video from Mike Regalado.

Props to Close for handling what might have been a difficult situation in an extremely classy way.

Recommended Reading: