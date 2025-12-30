UCLA Coach Doubles Down on Media Double Standard in Women’s Basketball

The No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins women's basketball team produced an impressive 82-75 win on the road against the No. 19-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28. However, the biggest story to stem from UCLA's win pertained to the lack of stories written at and about the game.

This was because Bruins head coach Cori Close called out the lack of media coverage at the game during her postgame presser.

“Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either — no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot. We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one that’s asked to talk to me," Close said when speaking to Benjamin Royer of The Los Angeles Times, who was the only media member present at the game.

"And credit to you, but I don’t mind if you print that either. Like, for the only game that had two ranked opponents to not have more coverage over this particular game — disappointing, honestly," Close continued, per an X post from Royer.

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Close's comments went viral, as Royer's initial X post now has nearly 650,000 views in less than 48 hours. While there have been several explanations (Christmas, college football, and the media members who were present elected not to attend Close's postgame press conference), it has also raised important questions about why there wasn't sufficient media coverage at this game between two ranked teams.

Cori Close clarifies media comments as coverage debate grows

Close doubled down on her sentiment on December 30, which was included in an article from Front Office Sports.

“I have never been shy about my desire to grow the game and to tell the stories of the great women in it. I know that traditional media has changed quite a bit, I just can’t remember a time in my 15 years as a head coach that we had a double-ranked game that had zero press conference and wanted zero quotes from the away team," Close was quoted as saying.

"On top of it, we’re the No. 4 team in the country, so—I’m not just talking about people in the building, I’m talking about our publications back home and anyone who wants to tell the story of our game, when I know some of these outlets cover every men’s road game in person, you know? I’m just asking for proportionate growth and coverage with the growth of our game, and I am happy to support non-traditional media that wants to tell the stories of our players in appropriate ways," she added.

New Cori Close statement:



"I just can’t remember a time...we had a double-ranked game that had zero press conference...I’m not just talking about people in the building, I’m talking about our publications back home...some of these outlets cover every men’s road game in person." pic.twitter.com/4J6gFKfdpj — Margaret Fleming (@mgfleming12) December 30, 2025

It will be interesting to see whether Close' criticism sparks more media coverage for the rest of this women's college basketball season.

