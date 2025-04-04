UCLA Star Punctuates Dual-Sport Success With NCAA Tournament Final Four Appearance
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team will be competing in the Final Four for the first time in program history on April 4, when they face the UConn Huskies. But for junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, it isn't the first time she's been on a UCLA team making a deep run in the NCAA postseason.
That's because Jaquez joined the UCLA softball team as they made a College World Series run last season. More recently, in the Bruins' Elite Eight win against LSU, she led the team with 18 points. This dual-sport success is impressive and presents an opportunity for Jaquez to thrive on two teams she adores.
“I just love being part of a team,” Jaquez said to USA Today. “I just love sports in general. There’s so many things that are special about sports, the people you meet and the opportunities you have. I would not be the person I am without sports.”
The Bruins softball squad needed a pinch runner, so head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez from the softball program and basketball coach Cori Close made it happen for Jaquez. The coaches gave her an opportunity to be a part of a regional championship, a Super Regional win, and a trip to the Women's College World Series.
After the Bruins softball team's postseason run, Jaquez switched back to basketball and is now a part of UCLA's best-ever women's basketball season. Currently, Jaquez is listed as a utility player on the 2025 softball roster and is expected to return for another potential postseason run.
Basketball remains Jaquez's main sport, and she joins her older brother, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (who currently plays for the Miami Heat), as the second Jaquez sibling to play in the Final Four for UCLA.
This season, Jaquez has averaged 9.9 points on 53.5 percent shooting from the field, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while starting every game and playing 26.5 minutes per game. What makes Jaquez stand out is her dynamic play on the court and her ability to play multiple positions.
Jaquez is hoping to be a key part in UCLA basketball extending their historic season before softball season begins again.